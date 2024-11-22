Associate Project Manager
ValueOne is looking for an analytical and driven Associate Project Manager for a longer consultant assignment at our customer 's premises in Skåne. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and lasts for twelve months. If you are at the beginning of your supply chain career this is the opportunity for you!
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As an Associate Project Manager you will lead and execute smaller, less complex customer projects or internal projects, ensuring adherence to company procedures, contract specifications, quality standards, and health, safety, and environmental requirements. You will monitor and achieve cost/profitability targets and scheduling objectives and collaborate with suppliers and customer representatives to manage deviations and claims.
Experience and competencies
The ideal candidate will have at least two years of project management experience in a relevant field. A Bachelor's degree or similar qualification in engineering, or another technical degree with work experience in a relevant field or work experience from purchasing. Strong analytical skills are essential, and proficiency in tools like Excel and Power BI will be highly valued. Fluent communication skills in English are a must. Experience in manufacturing industries is considered a plus.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Per Nyberg at +46 73 152 02 78 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position, you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
