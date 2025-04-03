Associate Manager in Sollefteå.
2025-04-03
Elomatex AB is looking to hire an Associate Manager in Sollefteå.
Main Responsibilities:
* Direct communication with the manager and coordination of activities.
* Assisting in accelerating daily operations and making quick decisions.
* Scheduling and planning tasks efficiently to ensure optimal execution.
* Effective collaboration with teams to improve processes and enhance services.
Required Skills:
* Fluent in Persian and English.
* Strong time management and planning abilities.
* Excellent communication skills with managers and colleagues.
Employment Details:
* Contract Type: Permanent.
* Location: Storgatan 51, 88130 Sollefteå.
* Salary: Fixed monthly, weekly, or hourly.
If you are interested in this position, please submit your resume.
Company: Elomatex AB
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16
E-post: Mbbh74@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Storgatan 51
881 30 SOLLEFTEÅ
