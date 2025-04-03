Associate Manager in Sollefteå.

elomatex AB / Administratörsjobb / Sollefteå
2025-04-03


Visa alla administratörsjobb i Sollefteå, Kramfors, Ragunda, Mark, Härnösand eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos elomatex AB i Sollefteå

Elomatex AB is looking to hire an Associate Manager in Sollefteå.

Main Responsibilities:

* Direct communication with the manager and coordination of activities.
* Assisting in accelerating daily operations and making quick decisions.
* Scheduling and planning tasks efficiently to ensure optimal execution.
* Effective collaboration with teams to improve processes and enhance services.

Required Skills:

* Fluent in Persian and English.
* Strong time management and planning abilities.
* Excellent communication skills with managers and colleagues.

Employment Details:

* Contract Type: Permanent.
* Location: Storgatan 51, 88130 Sollefteå.
* Salary: Fixed monthly, weekly, or hourly.

If you are interested in this position, please submit your resume.

Company: Elomatex AB

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16
E-post: Mbbh74@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
elomatex AB (org.nr 559361-6591)
Storgatan 51 (visa karta)
881 30  SOLLEFTEÅ

Jobbnummer
9264456

Prenumerera på jobb från elomatex AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos elomatex AB: