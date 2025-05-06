Associate Frontend Developer within eHealth
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1 000 employees in several countries.
The Position Are you an ambitious frontend developer at the start of your career, with a desire to create something more impactful than simple apps? Do you want write code that will directly impact the health and well-being of millions? Do you want to contribute to a modern, device-agnostic application framework being built from the ground up? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you to become a member of our webSDK team.
In this role, you will assist in designing, developing, and maintaining our frontend application framework and design library using modern web technologies. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to create modular, scalable, and robust solutions that integrate seamlessly with our backend systems.
As an associate frontend developer in the webSDK team, you will be part of an agile team working to transform how we develop the Nordic's leading electronic health record. You will be expected to handle multiple styles of working, from pair and mob programming to independent and self-driven learning. You will have the opportunity to work with an experienced team responsible for many complex areas of web development
As this is an associate position, you will have the support of a dedicated mentor who will guide you through your onboarding and be there as a sounding board as you grow into the role.
About you We are seeking a creative and motivated Junior Software Engineer to join our dynamic team.To thrive in this role, you are a person with great communication and collaboration skills, naturally inclined to support others and engage with consumer teams. You are a social team member who values teamwork and adapts well to various working styles, always contributing to the team's collaborative spirit.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree or higher in software engineering with a passion for learning modern web technologies.
A portfolio or repository demonstrating frontend development work you are proud of.
Knowledge of at least one frontend framework, with high-level understanding of what they are and are not capable of.
Experience in TypeScript.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to think through complex problems.
Communicates fluently in both spoken and written English.
It's a bonus if you have
Experience with Java, JavaScript, Web Components, and/or modern CSS techniques.
Knowledge of UI/UX principles and accessibility standards
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here!
