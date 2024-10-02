Assistant Service Manager
2024-10-02
Do you thrive in collaborative environments and bring the proactive attitude we value? As Assistant Service Manager, you will play a key role in supporting our Onboard Sales Service (OSS) Management, contributing to leadership and operational excellence within the business. Your focus will be on delivering exceptional customer service while fostering a strong sense of team spirit. By serving as a role model, you will motivate and inspire the team to achieve collective success. Additionally, you will drive skill development by providing coaching and facilitating learning opportunities to enhance team competence and performance.
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Optimize OSS financial performance
- Ensure the highest level of customer service
- Performance management
- Assisting with the weekly planning
- Ensure full compliance with our company policies, strategies, and guidelines
What you will experience
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling businesses to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favorite places. You will work closely with our OSS team, and report to our Service Manager.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. We believe you have a can-do mindset with a lot of drive and energy for improvement and change. You are a natural team player who can cooperate with anyone.
Qualifications:
- Experience in retail
- Highschool degree or equivalent
- Fluent in English and Swedish
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based onboard one of our vessels within our Onboard and Sales department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV as soon as possible but no later than October 16th, 2024. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with SBF, among others, whom you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Marika Väliranta, People Business Partner at marika.valiranta@stenaline.com
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-16
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
