Assistant professor of Circus
2025-04-17
Stockholm University of the Arts (SKH) provides education and conducts research in the fields of circus, dance, film and media, opera and theatre.
Learn more about the SKH's Circus programmes here: https://www.uniarts.se/english/
Assistant Professor of Circus
We are looking for someone with the desire to teach, conduct research and supervision at all levels in Circus.
As an assistant professor, you are a leader in your artistic area, the quality of activities is at the highest international level and you have a deep and broad-based knowledge of your artistic area. You are expected to be able to engage in and lead artistic research work and be able to critically reflect on the artistic processes that are part of your teaching. This position is for you who are interested in connecting practice, theory, and educational management in circus. We work in teaching teams and the teaching is planned and implemented in collaboration with colleagues in the Circus Subject Area and across SKH.
Job description
Your work tasks also include:
• Taking the assignment as Head of programme for bachelor's programme and holding responsibility for student education in circus by ensuring that teaching within the bachelor's program maintains a strong connection to education and research conducted at Uniarts.
• Lead, plan, and develop circus education at the bachelor's level, including pedagogical and artistic aspects. Responsibilities include teaching, participation in coordinating and executing performances, programme administration, scheduling, staffing, working with budget, and coordinating teaching across subject areas.
• Participating in the development of existing and new courses and programmes, in collaboration with the head of subject and colleagues across SKH.
• Contributing to the development of SKH's overall education and research environment and promote integration between them.
• Actively participating in the development of the circus subject area and SKH more broadly, and the societal development that is of relevance to the work at the university.
• Engage with, and represent the university within, national and international circus and research fields.
As an assistant professor you will have an important role in the work of building a common culture of openness and collaboration at SKH, as well as in the creation of a good work environment. You may be offered assignments or responsibility for study programmes, and may be afforded the time and opportunity to pursue artistic research.
Eligibility
"Eligibility" describes the minimum criteria that need to be met to be considered for this position.
In order to be eligible for the position of assistant professor in circus you have to demonstrate both artistic and teaching expertise within the field of Circus. This position requires a deep understanding of, and extensive experience with Circus, and the ability to express yourself well in speech and writing in English.
In addition, you have those personal abilities required to competently fulfil the appointment and to be able to represent the university in a manner beneficial to the organisation.
Learn more about entry requirements for artistic and teaching expertise on our website at: Artistic and Teaching expertise - Stockholm University of the Arts (SKH)
Detailed information regarding qualifications and assessment criteria for teaching appointments is stated in Chapter 4 Sections 3 and 4 of the Swedish Higher Education Ordinance.
Assessment criteria
The following criteria will be assessed, without order of priority, and must be documented:
• Artistic expertise; breadth and depth of knowledge in circus and a good ability to develop and implement high quality teaching in your area of expertise, artistic research and development activities of high quality.
• Documented knowledge and proven teaching skills within or outside a university context in one or more of the following content areas: global circus history; contemporary circus practices; feedback methods; career management; project management in circus performance.
• Ability to describe and reflect on your teaching and your approach to education.
• Good administrative and organizational skills.
• Good co-operation and communication skills.
• Knowledge of, and ability to teach, supervise, and manage, practical and theoretical circus courses.
As an employee of Stockholm University of the Arts, you belong to a positive, collegial environment that promotes and supports equality, diversity and inclusion. Emphasis is placed on open communication that engages students and staff and encourages their contributions. We place a great deal of importance on your personal attributes, including the ability to have a professional approach, to work collaboratively, and the ability to contribute to and promote educational and artistic directions set by the management.
You have undergone training in teaching in higher education or expect to do so within the next three years, or have in some other documented manner acquired equivalent knowledge.
Candidates who do not speak Swedish are expected to have acquired sufficient language skills within two years to be able to work in a Swedish-speaking teaching environment
About the position
The scope of employment is 50 percent of a full-time position, and it is a fixed period of 5 years. Employment to commence at the earliest date 01/08/2026.
Stockholm University of the Arts wants to take advantage of the qualities that encounters between different perspectives and experiences bring to the organisation. SKH particularly welcomes applicants who complement our organisation in terms of equality and ethnic diversity.
How do I apply and what form will the recruitment process take?
Applications should be submitted in English as they may be reviewed by international experts. You can register your application and upload documents in our recruitment system. Please ensure that all documents are marked with the reference number SKH 2025/167/2.2.1
Detailed information on what to include with your application can be found in the document "What should be included in my application?" on our website: https://www.uniarts.se/english/about-skh/careers/
We welcome your application no later than 2025-05-19
https://www.uniarts.se/
Stockholms konstnärliga högskola Kontakt
alisan.funk@uniarts.se
