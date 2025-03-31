Assistant Professor in Structural Dynamics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-03-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
The Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology is seeking applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Structural Dynamics. This role provides the opportunity to establish and lead a new research group in a key field within the division. The four-year tenure-track position includes a start-up package with funding for a PhD student, relocation support, mentoring, and leadership training.
Your research may range from theoretical modeling to applied engineering challenges in collaboration with industry. Chalmers offers excellent opportunities for interdisciplinary research and strong industry partnerships in Sweden's west coast region. In addition to research, the successful candidate will contribute to teaching and outreach activities.
Job description
This position focuses on modern Structural Dynamics research within fields of analytical, computational, and experimental mechanics. Areas of particular interest include:
• Data-driven structural dynamics
• Structural-borne vibrations and noise
• Structural health monitoring
• Vibration control
• System identification and model validation
Potential application areas include sustainable energy (wind, water, wave) and transportation systems (road, rail, marine, aerospace), but other areas are also welcome. The research orientation may cover a wide range of areas from fundamental modeling and algorithm development to applied engineering solutions in collaboration with industry.
Chalmers provides extensive collaboration opportunities within the Division of Dynamics (e.g., Mechanical Systems and Railway Mechanics groups), other research groups within the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences, and adjacent fields such as Structural Engineering, Applied Acoustics, and Material & Computational Mechanics. The west coast region of Sweden is also an important industrial hub, offering strong collaboration opportunities with industry, including the vehicle sector.
The Division of Dynamics
The Division of Dynamics consists of approximately ten faculty members and ten PhD students, with research organized into four groups: Mechanical Systems, Structural Dynamics, Wave Propagation, and Railway Mechanics. Our research covers various solid dynamics topics, including vibrations, fatigue, wear, contact mechanics, wave propagation, optimization, and smart materials. We employ a mix of theoretical modeling, numerical methods, and experimental work, with experiments conducted both in the department's "Vibrations and Smart Structures Lab" and in real-world settings.
Teaching responsibilities range from bachelor's courses in mechanics and solid mechanics to master's courses in structural dynamics, rigid body dynamics, finite element methods, and fatigue and fracture mechanics.
Major responsibilities
As an Assistant Professor, you will:
• Develop research in collaboration with academia and industry
• Contribute to teaching on bachelor or master's level
• Supervise master's and PhD students
• Attract external research funding (industry, research agencies)
• Contribute to research centers at Chalmers, including the Areas of Advance
• Engage in outreach activities nationally and internationally.
Your profile
We are looking for candidates with:
• A PhD in mechanical engineering or a related field (e.g., applied physics), awarded no more than seven years before the application deadline*
• Proven track record of, or potential for, high quality scientific research
• Experience in collaborative research, both locally and internationally
• A demonstrated interest in teaching, through experience, educational materials, training, or course evaluations
• Capability to attract funding and manage research projects
For full qualification requirements, refer to Chalmers' Appointment Regulations, Chapter 6.4.
Proficiency in English is required. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to support integration.
• The date on the PhD certificate will be used to determine eligibility.
Contract terms
This is a four-year tenure-track position designed to support professional growth in research, teaching, and supervision. You will develop your ability to formulate and solve scientific problems, publish research, and enhance your pedagogical skills through both practical training and independent study. The goal is to qualify for promotion within four years, leading to a permanent faculty position at Chalmers.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
To apply, please go to: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13792
Application deadline: 15 May, 2025
Contact information
For questions, please contact:
Professor Peter Folkow, Head of Divisionpeter.folkow@chalmers.se Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9256422