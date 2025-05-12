Assistant Principal
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Assistant Principal / Biträdande Rektor
This is an exciting opportunity to become Assistant Principal in an excellent IES school. This role requires highly visible leadership and a passion for student safety and learning.
IES
In Internationella Engelska Skolan we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos and established routines, with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all students, with applications accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Järfälla
Our school was founded in 2002, and is one of the most well-established schools in the company. We have 560 students in years 5-9, and 65 staff. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. Our motto is Stronger Together, something we strive to model and foster.
The role
As Assistant Principal you will build upon and implement systems in the school that create order, structure and safety, enabling teachers to teach and students to learn. You will be part of, and work closely with, the leadership team and have responsibility for helping to lead the middle management team in the school. You will collaborate with the Special Education Department and the Student Care Team to ensure our students receive the help they need, based on their needs.
Who are you?
• You are a visible role model with a strong presence in the daily life of the school. You have the ability to engage and inspire both students and staff.
• You are stable, positive and solutions oriented.
• You have a listening ear, see the individual while always keeping the umbrella perspective.
• You have teaching qualifications and an excellent understanding of LGr 22.
• You are focused on seeing staff and students develop.
• Bilingualism is a merit as you will be working with staff, students, guardians and outside authorities in the municipality.
• You have previous experience as Academic Coordinator, Academic Manager or Student Care Coordinator.
• Previous experience as an AP, is a merit.
Application
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter. We look forward to reading your application! We will be interviewing on an ongoing basis. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25
E-post: carolyn.keay.jarfalla@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://jarfalla.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Järfälla Kontakt
Carolyn Keay carolyn.keay.jarfalla@engelska.se 08-584 306 33 Jobbnummer
9334972