Assistant Principal
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Österåker Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Österåker
2024-03-05
, Sigtuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Vallentuna
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Österåker
, Sigtuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Täby
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Assistant Principal / Biträdande Rektor
Focus on grades 4-9
This is an exciting role for an ambitious Assistant Principal to join an excellent school in a growing company. It is a highly visible leadership role with extraordinary expectations.
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all students. Our students are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Österåker is a school for grades in the förskoleklass through grade 9. When the school is at full capacity it will have approximately 600 students in two parallel classes. The leadership team is the principal and two Assistant principals. We follow the Swedish national curriculum where up to 50% of teaching is in English. IESÖ is a newly built and partially renovated school in the city center of Åkerberga. Surrounded by top notch sporting facilities and greenbelts the schools proximity to the Swedish archipelago and forests makes it a unique location as it is a close suburb of Stockholm.
The role
The Assistant Principal will lead the school forward on pastoral affairs. You will build upon and implement positive social norms and lead work in preventative measures to insure a nurturing school environment. Your will directly impact the culture in the school, enabling teachers to teach and students to learn. As part of the school leadership team you will work closely with the Principal and Assistant Principal for the primary years. You will actively work to ensure all students complete their compulsory education and are qualified for gymnasium. You will lead the Student Health Care Team and Heads of Year.
Who are you?
You are a visible role model with a strong presence in the daily life of the school. You have the ability to engage and inspire both students and staff. You enjoy working with young people and thrive in the school environment. You are flexible and adaptable to change, whilst following through on outcomes. You are organised and manage your time effectively. You know how to prioritise without neglect. You have teaching qualifications, a proven track record in student health care and leadership experience. You are bilingual and speak Swedish and English fluently.
Application
Apply now by submitting your resume and a cover letter. We look forward to reading your application! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Österåker Kontakt
Leslie Pousette recruitment.osteraker@engelska.se Jobbnummer
8517931