Assistant Market Adviser
2026-02-26
Incluso is looking for an Assistant Market Adviser to join Enterprise Ireland in Stockholm.
Join Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government's trade and innovation agency, and help ambitious Irish companies grow and scale across international markets. The Nordic region is one of Ireland's fastest-growing export markets - and you could play a key role in supporting that continued success.
Based in Stockholm, this role supports Enterprise Ireland's Nordic operations across Stockholm and Copenhagen, working closely with the Nordic Region Manager and collaborating with colleagues in Ireland and across a global network of 40+ offices.
About Enterprise Ireland
Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government's enterprise development agency. They invest in and support the development of Irish-owned companies on their journey to achieving greater scale and to become global leaders in their field. This provides a platform for strong economic growth, and creating and sustaining jobs in communities around the country. Their teams in Ireland and across their network of 40 international offices help Irish companies to develop high-growth strategies and to enter new markets with innovative and sustainable solutions. For more information please visit www.enterprise-ireland.com
The Role
This is a varied and dynamic position combining administration, finance coordination, marketing, events, and market research.
Key responsibilities include:
Supporting day-to-day office operations and financial administration
Managing supplier accounts, payments, payroll liaison, and reporting to HQ
Coordinating trade missions, seminars, webinars, and industry events
Supporting Nordic marketing & PR activities, including CRM and content development
Conducting market research and contributing to strategic regional projects
About You
You are organised, proactive, and results-focused, with the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced international environment.
Essential:
Strong administration and budget management skills
Experience in marketing, events, or project coordination
Fluency in English and fluency in Swedish and/or Danish.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Desirable:
Experience with Excel and CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce)
Business or related third-level qualification
What We Offer
Permanent contract with 6 months probation time
Entry Salary: SEK 566,908 gross per year
An international, purpose-driven organisation
Exposure to global trade, innovation, and high-growth sectors
A collaborative Nordic team environment
For this recruitment, Enterprise Ireland is collaborating with Incluso. To apply, send your CV (in English) and answers to the questions in the application link below. Please apply as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
Please note: Applicants must have the legal right to live and work in Sweden. Enterprise Ireland is an equal opportunities employer.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, responsible Recruiter at Incluso, marianne@incluso.se
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
