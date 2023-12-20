Assistant for administrative tasks
2023-12-20
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
, Örebro
, Skövde
, Fagersta
, Malung-Sälen
About Recruitbyme
Recruitbyme is a company that helps our clients in the areas; recruitment, staffing and training, we are headquartered in pleasant premises at Teknikparken in Gävle and work with assignments all over the country. The company was founded in 2021 by Mats Andersson, who has over 20 years of experience in the above areas.
Climate-smart
When it comes to working with sustainability, we take responsibility for reducing global warming, which means that we use climate-smart transport trips to reduce our climate footprint, and that we ensure that all our meetings take place digitally, we work towards the global goals 3, 5, 8, 13 and 16.
Inclusion
Recruitbyme also works with inclusion in all our appointments and sees the unique core competence behind CV.et We simply call it competence-focused inclusion, which does not take into account aspects such as age, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
About the employment
For this assignment, you will be hired out via Recruitbyme to our partner and its end customer. Which means that you will be employed by us and we take full employer responsibility.
We are now looking for an Assistant for administrative tasks, for an assignment in Karlstad
This is a role that requires a person with structure, ability to learn new tools and processes, flexibility is a key characteristic and for right person this is a broad and interesting role where the assistant is part of the leadership team and key within working cross organization in multiple areas.
The role requires someone with energy, drive and ability to take on tasks without supervision and take own initiative. A lot of communication is towards global team so strong English skills is a requirement.
What you will do
Support the leadership team in Karlstad
Work with communication, newsletters, attend leadership team meetings and support cross team
Onboarding new employee admin (eForm, ordering of computers, accesses, phone + subscription, ID card etc.)
Purchase order and Goods receiving handling (phone- and computer accessories, catering, books, flowers etc.)
Administration of email distribution lists
Web editing, maintaining structures + access groups and accesses for documentation
Build a strong understanding and support team in administrative system tools.
Facility planning staff in Karlstad including sending regular seating reports and coordinating moves
Distribute information via email to various target groups (Leadership Team/managers, employees, external workforce etc.)
You will bring
Energy, structure and willingness to learn
Solid working experience within similar area or service orientated environment
Planning and organizing, Creating and innovating
Strong communication skills in English and Swedish.
Timeperiod: January - july 2024 Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
