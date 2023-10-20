Assistant - IT Sourcing (735335)
About this opportunity
IT Sourcing Unit within Global Sourcing is a unit supporting the majority of Ericsson areas with sourcing for anything related to IT, whether it is for customer contracts, our product development or internal IT. Our unit consists of around 170 people, mainly Sourcing Managers and their leaders, spread across the globe.
The Unit is highly diverse and multi-countries.
As an Assistant in IT Sourcing unit you will be given the opportunity to be an important player in driving our unit's success. You will do this by using your passion for support and advice to help ensure productivity and efficiency for leaders and teams. Your professionalism, adaptability, and confidence will be instrumental to making the unit a phenomenal place to work. We will offer you an environment where one of our most important cornerstones is to ensure that the team is energized and empowered to support our stakeholders.
We are now looking for an Assistant to provide a high degree of administrative support and service to managers, unit leadership teams and where applicable to unit members. Assistants may in some cases take decisions on behalf of their manager and represent the unit if delegated. Further, give to and coordinate activities in different projects in the administrative area, act as guide for the administrative support systems whenever needed and authorize orders, invoices in line with authorization policies and routines. Support and advise about Ericsson internal administrative processes, systems, and tools. The tasks performed can be on an ad-hoc basis. All above to optimize administrative efficiency, meet business needs and enable the line organization to focus on the core business.
You will report to the head of IT Sourcing and be part of the unit's leadership team.
What you will do
Support with meeting and travel arrangements
Provide general support to management
Manage information and support in creating information
Handle entry and exit administration
Drive improvement and implementation of administrative routines
Network and connect with other assistants within and outside the organization
Plan and coordinate internal and external events (= supplier meetings primarily), meetings, workshops, trainings
You will bring
Depending on position and complexity of the position will need up to at least 5 -6 years of experience and University degree
MS Office (Excel, Power Point, Word), Outlook, Pdf file converter, SAP and conference equipment
Proficient written and spoken English
Solution oriented personality with a strong focus on supporting others and problem solving
Proficiency in planning and organizing
Very strong personal integrity and ability to handle sensitive and confidential information
Outstanding communication skills and ability to build excellent relations
Dedicated, reliable and with a positive demeanour
Ability to learn, open and adaptable personality
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Primary location: Stockholm, Sweden
Recruiter: Karolina Grad, karolina.grad@ericsson.com
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
