Assignment Manager
2024-12-19
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
In the journey towards the leader in sustainable transport solutions, we at Propulsion Development have a very important mission. We are responsible for the development and maintenance of electrified and conventional propulsion solutions for the TRATON group and our partners. We drive the shift!
We are now looking for an ambitious and driven Assignment Manager within product maintenance! As an Assignment Manager you lead your cross functional working group through the different project phases helping to deliver on time. From finding the root cause to implementing the verified solution globally, you will have the mandate and responsibility for planning, budget and implementation of your projects. You will work in a global environment and build a wide network together with production, purchasing, simulation and testing groups, designers etc.
Job Responsibilities
The Assignment Manager's main tasks and responsibilities are to:
Lead and plan the assignment through the milestones towards a decided introduction time.
Responsible to involve all persons needed to solve the assignment. Coordinate and lead a cross functional workgroup.
Secure the work group deliver solutions for the customer with balancing, time, cost, and quality.
Escalate if the assignment does not follow the agreed time plan.
Responsible that necessary decisions are taken.
Communicate and visualize the assignments progress.
Secure approval for expenses, investments and part price change according to process.
Responsible that introduction time is set.
Who You Are
We believe that you have a Bachelor of Engineering or corresponding work experience in product development, production or purchasing and that you communicate fluently in English. Several years of experience within Scania R&D is a plus but not required. Good communication skills and flexible leadership are vital since we are acting in a global environment with stakeholders on several continents.
We also believe that you are familiar with agile processes and have a strong customer focus. Together with your working group, you have the task of preventing and minimizing customer impact in the event of quality deviations in the field. Your working group consists of members with different areas of expertise and you have a holistic perspective with curiosity to understand the important details.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2024-12-28. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-28
