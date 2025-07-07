Assignment Manager
2025-07-07
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
As an Assignment Manager, you will manage a portfolio of assignments, which all are at different stages in the process, where your responsibility will be to lead them individually to completion, which normally is introduction in production. The work is cross functional and you will have contact with R&D, assembly, machining, purchasing, after sales and with our TRATON colleagues in a regular assignment.
Who You Are
To succeed as an assignment manager in our team you need to easily cooperate with, and motivate, all cross functions. You have social skills and can easily builds relations, and to work through others without being their manager is natural for you. You must be comfortable to work independently, creating structures and be able to quickly shift both assignment and pace as a working day may not turn out as planned. You are used to presenting your result for others and to balance time/quality in your work.
Your background is from engineering, you have a relevant university or civic engineering degree.
You have worked at least a year with project/assignment driven development work.
You have professional fluency in English and Swedish.
This is Us
The group Analysis and Introductions is a part of Scania's product follow up organisation "Red Arrow". We have the responsibility for leading the development and production introduction of product improvements cross functionally and cross brands, as we now share engine platform within TRATON. We are a part of a new global product change management process where we actively participate in the improvement work together with our colleagues within all of powertrain development.
We are a strong team with different backgrounds and experiences where development, collaboration and openness are the common denominators. Our group is characterized by an inclusive, positive and helpful attitude.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible, but no later than 12th of August, 2025. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Magnus Carlsson, Head of Engine Analyse and Introductions, magnus.carlsson@scania.com
Welcome to apply!
Please note that there will be a delay in our communication to you during the summer period. All candidates will receive feedback during week 33 or week 34. Thank you for your understanding.
