Asset Information Management Coordinator
2023-12-21
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Join our team as an AIM Coordinator and help us drive innovation in the Engineering, Procurement and Construction industry! As a member of the LCI team, you will be at the forefront of our efforts to coordinate all activities related to Life Cycle Information, Asset Information Management and Data Quality. Your main responsibility will be to support project execution and ensure that AIM coordination is carried out effectively across all phases of a project, from tendering to final handover to the client. Furthermore, you will work closely with the BIM (Building Information Modeling) team to ensure that we have a structured and collaborative approach towards data handling and data insertion in different client systems, documentation system and information models.
You will play a critical role in aligning your strategy and approach to data handling with key stakeholders, such as the BIM and PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) organization, to ensure that we are providing the best possible support to our customers and staying ahead of the curve in an industry that is rapidly moving towards a scenario where information is more important than documents.
If you are passionate about data and the energy sector, and are looking for a challenging and rewarding role, we want to hear from you! We are interested in knowing more about you and what you can contribute, so do not hesitate to apply even if you do not meet all the requirements.
Your responsibilities:
Ensuring that all relevant parties within the project have a deep understanding of the client's AIM requirements and can effectively adhere to them.
Providing advice and guidance to the project team on how to meet the client's documentation requirements and working closely with other departments on a global level to ensure that these requirements are enabled in the project IT applications.
Supporting the project personnel in communicating information and documentation requirements to suppliers and performing internal quality checks on documentation before it is transferred to the client.
Maintaining files and control logs as required by the project and ensuring that all document control work is in compliance with the management system and project procedures at all times.
Providing training on the AIM strategy to the project team and coordinating the document review process to ensure that all documentation is reviewed in a timely manner.
Ensuring that the storage, maintenance, and traceability of documentation is in compliance with project requirements, and implementing effective back-up, security, and disaster recovery systems for project documentation.
Assisting BIM team to produce a better PIM (Project Information Model) serving Hitachi Energy's and Customer's AIM,
Supporting the continuous improvement of the AIM strategy to ensure that it remains customer and market relevant.
Your background:
2-5 years of experience in Asset Information Management and coordination, with a strong understanding of civil, mechanical, piping, and electrical engineering disciplines.
Proven track record of leading or supporting engineering teams, especially in the area of information management.
Good knowledge of commonly used document control systems in the offshore industry, and the ability to effectively communicate and collaborate with a diverse and multinational team.
A university degree in a relevant engineering subject, or equivalent technical college education or experience in information management. If you do not have a formal education, you should be able to demonstrate long and relevant experience and documented achievements within the technical information management area.
Personal qualities such as independence, proactivity, structure and fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Additional Information:
In this role, you can either be based in Ludvika or Västerås in Sweden.
Welcome to apply latest by January 14th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled in a shorter timeline, so do not hesitate to apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jeton Aliu, jeton.aliu@hitachienergy.com
