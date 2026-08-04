Asic Soc Verification Engineer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
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Company description:
Ericsson AB
Job description: Join our Team About This Opportunity
Join our innovative team to use your expertise and elevate your ASIC verification to the next level within Ericsson. We specialize in the top-level verification of cutting-edge ASICs that power complex, high-performance systems. Integrated multi-chip-modules are replacing monolithic solutions. Our designs hold several hundreds of processor cores, DSPs as well as ARM cores, tailored hardware accelerator IPs and many high-speed interfaces, including Ethernet, CPRI, and PCIe.
As an ASIC Top-Level Verification Engineer, you'll be part of a team tackling some of the most challenging verification tasks in the industry, ensuring that our ASICs meet our high standards for performance, functionality, and security.
You will play an important role in the team developing software driven tests run in CI regressions on our four platforms, SystemC/TLM simulation, RTL simulation, hardware emulation, and eventually on Silicon.
What You Will Do
Bring ASIC designs into hardware emulators for pre-silicon verification and prepare tests for ASIC silicon prototype bring-ups
Drive development of hybrid environments where the ASIC is split between an emulator and TLM/SystemC
Develop transactors for hybrid environments
Manage emulation regressions and support teams in resolving testcase issues
Maintain and update existing emulator platforms
Define strategies and collaborate across teams using hardware emulators
Contribute to software-driven test development written in C, with debugging via EDA simulation tools, SW debuggers, and hybrid environments
The Skills You Bring
Essential:
Experience building hardware emulation environments using Siemens Veloce, Cadence Palladium, or Synopsys Zebu
Solid RTL debugging skills in SystemVerilog or VHDL
C programming skills for ASICs or embedded software
Desired:
HW/SW co-debugging using SW debuggers for C-code on multi-core ASIC designs
Debugging experience on HW emulators and/or Silicon
Experience simulating and debugging on SystemC/TLM platforms
Education:
Master's degree in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or related field Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "786929-44357609". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
164 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ericsson AB Jobbnummer
10021672