Asic/fpga Verification Engineers
Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-01-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund
Telescope Services AB has been recruiting the best software specialists from all over the world since 1999. Our headquarters are located in Lund, with recruitment nodes in more than ten countries, and we currently have around 100 employees here in Sweden.
Scope:
Verification planning, specification, and Verification environment (creation / adaptation / maintenance)
Test case creation & execution
Requirements:
Experience in FPGA/ASIC Top-Level Verification
Excellent skills in SystemVerilog and UVM
Experience in Emulation
Strong skills in C and VHDL
Experienced in Hardware design / systemization
Good skills in working with UNIX and/or Linux
Good to have:
Excellent skills in several standard interfaces, such as Ethernet, I3C, SPI, SGMII, CPRI etc
Excellent skills in AMBA design, AXI, AHB, APB
Formal verification
High-level synthesis
Scripting skills using eg Python, TCL and / or Perl
Agile Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Telescope AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB Jobbnummer
9687121