Asic/fpga Verification Engineers

Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund
2026-01-15


Telescope Services AB has been recruiting the best software specialists from all over the world since 1999. Our headquarters are located in Lund, with recruitment nodes in more than ten countries, and we currently have around 100 employees here in Sweden.
Scope:
Verification planning, specification, and Verification environment (creation / adaptation / maintenance)
Test case creation & execution

Requirements:
Experience in FPGA/ASIC Top-Level Verification
Excellent skills in SystemVerilog and UVM
Experience in Emulation
Strong skills in C and VHDL
Experienced in Hardware design / systemization
Good skills in working with UNIX and/or Linux

Good to have:
Excellent skills in several standard interfaces, such as Ethernet, I3C, SPI, SGMII, CPRI etc
Excellent skills in AMBA design, AXI, AHB, APB
Formal verification
High-level synthesis
Scripting skills using eg Python, TCL and / or Perl
Agile

