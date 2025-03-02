Asic Designer
2025-03-02
Telescope Services har som konsultbolag sedan början av 2000-talet anställt och flyttat ingenjörer och specialister från hela världen till Sverige. Idag har vi circa 150 stycken utländska ingenjörer på konsultuppdrag hos flertalet av våra olika klienter. Vårt huvudkontor är placerat i Lund, men vi har rekryteringskontor i över 10 olika länder.
Job summary:
We are currently looking for a ASIC designer. You will be involved in new and existing ASIC projects working in teams.
We are looking for two different roles:
• 1 ASIC designer
• 1 ASIC designer working also with integration (around 50% on each area)
Knowledge and experience:
• You have a solid background with more than 5+ years of experience of ASIC development
• Used to work with complex ASIC and/or large FPGA design
• Multi clock domains
• System Verilog
• Good English skills, in both speech and writing
For the integration role a good experience and interest in Spyglass and Synthesis is needed.
Meritorious if you have:
• Experience of systemization and architecture design
• Backend work with timing constraints, timing optimization and formal verification
• UVM verification
• Scripting skills
• Telecom
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se
