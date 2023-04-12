Artist Lead
2023-04-12
The Position
Expansive Worlds, the creative division of Avalanche Studios Group, is looking for a Lead Artist for the ever so popular game theHunter: Call of the Wild. This position needs a highly motivated and enthusiastic individual and is based in our studios in Stockholm or Malmö.
You will be in charge of preserving and enhancing Call of the Wild's grandeur and realism, which have for years enthralled millions of players. To accomplish this, you will collaborate closely with the art director, project managers, and the art staff.
In addition to your creative responsibilities, you will also serve as the team leader, providing constructive feedback to all artists. As the representative of the art team, you will collaborate with game designers, engineers, animators, and producers to establish work assignments, content delivery reviews, milestones, QA/testing, and research.
This position is ideal for someone who wants to play a pivotal role in a small but highly skilled team dedicated to creating quality games. If you thrive in an ambitious and talented environment that stimulates your creativity, we encourage you to apply for this unique opportunity.
Required Qualifications
A minimum of 5+ of relevant experience.
Leadership and people management skills.
A well-crafted portfolio showcasing artistic abilities.
Familiarity with various natural and urban landscape designs and periods, including an eye for accurate proportions, form, composition, and details.
Strong skills in modeling and texturing.
Strong knowledge in for example: Maya, Photoshop, Substance Painter, Designer, Z-brush, or similar software.
Desired Qualifications
Ability to estimate and prioritize tasks for the art team.
An exceptional ability to interpret production and concept art accurately, from initial asset creation to the final product implementation.
Proficiency in modeling both hard-surface and organic forms, with an excellent understanding of topology and UVs.
Familiarity with gaming trends and game design requirements and limitations is desirable.
Ability to create versatile asset designs, ranging from realistic to stylized, is highly preferred.
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications continuously. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only.
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Stockholm or Malmö, a few days a week.
