Art Manager
Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2022-12-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
Sharkmob is working on an open-world, online, action-packed experience developed by an ambitious crew of industry veterans and new talent. We are now looking for an Art Manager to help our artists develop themselves and grow as individuals and as a team.
You should have an interest in or experience with the artistic disciplines of game development, but what really interests you is helping others grow. As a manager, you will guide and inspire people to reach their goals and be a role model for our core values. You lead by example and bring out the best in the people around you.
Responsibilities
• Leadership responsibilities for artists across all art teams, working closely with the leads to identify, plan and execute the art staff's career paths through professional and personal development.
• Provide line management for artists, ensuring 1-on-1's take place, performance reviews are held and career development plans stay on track for your direct reports.
• Collaborate with Producers and Directors to identify improvement areas based on the artists' input, as well as addressing staffing and resource planning issues.
Requirements
• Experience in managing Art teams through the complete life cycle of project development.
• Strong knowledge of art content pipelines.
• Experience in negotiation, mediation and conflict resolution in complex project setups.
• Strong communication skills across all levels of the organization.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Sharkmob is currently working on three major projects: Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe; and two proprietary, unannounced projects.
We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, take a look at our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/about). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
7267033