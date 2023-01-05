Art Director- Unannounced Project
2023-01-05
Expansive Worlds is a creative division of Avalanche Studios Group and a leading developer and publisher of outdoor games. Since 2009, Expansive Worlds has been devoted to delivering highly immersive outdoor gaming experiences for millions of players and is best known for the long-standing and successful theHunter franchise.
The Position
We are now looking for an Art Director to work on an as yet unannounced title.
As the Art Director, you will collaborate with the Lead producer, Game Director and management team. Setting the vision for all art teams, working across all disciplines on project, in the division, cross studio and outsource.
This is a rare opportunity for the candidate who wants to play an instrumental role in directing a small but strong team. If you are a person who likes being challenged and stimulated in an ambitious and talented environment this position will suit you perfectly!
Responsibilities
•
Set the artistic vision for the game from concept through to and including the live service.
• To actively coordinate all art disciplines, ensuring strong communication, culture and understanding of each other and the work within the project.
• To plan, manage, coordinate and review the work of the art team with the leads to ensure the highest quality.
• To work closely with the Game Director to establish the art requirements in all areas of the game.
• To ensure that the integrity of the assets is realized as intended via regular reviews, establishing issues and advising on implementation and technical solutions.
• Actively participate in art system and tech design, pipeline improvements, and all related problem-solving.
• Act as a role model for the art team by emphasizing project and company goals, providing feedback on performance, mentoring and training to achieve the best from the team.
Required Qualifications
•
Good level of experience as an 3D Artist, including production work on at least two shipped console or PC games
• Experience working as a mentor, manager, AD, lead or similar role
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills including artistic feedback
• Excellent skills in Maya, Photoshop, Z-brush or equivalent
• Ability to understand and interpret an artistic vision and maintain that both in your own and other people's work
• Ability to provide visual and written briefs for artists
• A skilled artist with an impressive portfolio
Desired Qualifications
•
Experience working on an FPS, multiplayer or open world title
• Knowledge of gaming field trends and gaming design requirements and limitations
• Broad range of experience or knowledge on a wide range of art specialisms and styles
• Ability to create a range of high and low poly objects such as props, buildings and organic objects(rocks, trees, etc)
• A good understanding of lighting, VFX/particle systems, renders passes, and compositing
• Understand game design practice particularly mission and levels, game experience and an active player
• Knowledge and understanding of anatomy - with an eye for accurate proportions, form, and details
• Knowledge and understanding of various natural and urban landscapes - with an eye for accurate proportions, form, composition, and details.
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Stockholm, Malmö or Liverpool, a few days a week.
