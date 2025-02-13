Art Director / Creative, Interim
Sellhelp AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Join our quest to change minds and habits and use your art direction expertise to make second hand as desirable as new.
We are searching for another art director to join the Creative Department. Someone as skilled at coming up with ideas as they are at bringing them to life.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
Art Director at Sellpy
You'll be part of a skilled and kind team, working in an agency-like setup with a clear purpose. Your days will be spent creating campaigns and visual concepts, bringing them to life using any our millions of unique second hand items-on location or in our studio. Every pixel you push and every slide you compose will help win people over to the circular way of consuming. Enough to make your grandma and future grandchildren equally proud.
Your portfolio shows your passion for craft and sharp eye for detail. You're structured, easy to work with, and comfortable switching between solo projects and large-scale productions. Most of all, you want your creativity to make a difference.
In short, you will
Create concepts for digital, social, web, traditional, and TVCs
Package ideas into appealing presentations
Art direct photography and film productions
Design for digital, social, print, and motion
You need
3-8 years of experience in agency, freelance, or start-up
An esthetic talent and highly skilled craftsmanship
A structured way of working to handle complex briefs
Creative expertise in fashion-related communication
An impressive portfolio that proves all of the above
We'd be impressed if you are
Skilled in motion, video editing, and grading
Experienced with generative AI
Capable with curation and styling
You'll get to
Be part of building a young brand that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis.
Work closely with a kind and capable team of a copywriter, a photographer, another art director, a designer, a creative director, and a project manager as well as with production companies, freelance creatives, and talents.
Thrive in a social and driven people culture
Relax with a sizeable vacation offering
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and all H&M brands
Save up with a monthly pension plan
Get used to Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers, and other activities.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We hope that you are based in the Stockholm area for you to attend campaign shoots and similar events.
Form of employment: Full-time, temporary contract until August 2025
Start: As agreed upon
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260), https://career.sellpy.se/ Arbetsplats
Götgatan Jobbnummer
9164479