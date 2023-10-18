Art Director
Put your creative experience to better use and help convince more people that the future of fashion is circular.
Sellpy is looking for a multi-disciplinary art director to join its creative department. We're searching for that someone who's conceptually strong and exceptional at craft.
We offer an agency-like way of working with an ever-present purpose - where every push of a pixel and every slide composed helps win people over to the circular way of consuming. Enough to make your grandma and future grandchildren equally proud.
You are a humble person with a portfolio that speaks for itself. The passion and eye for detail are evident in your work. You are structured and pleasant to work with. You're effective on smaller projects and love the opportunities that come with larger campaign productions with external teams. You want to be part of something that pushes boundaries in a direction that really matters.
In short, you will
Create concepts for traditional campaigns, digital, social, and web
Package ideas into appealing presentations
Art direct photography and film productions
Design for digital, print, motion, and social
You need
3-5 years of experience in agency, freelance, or start-up
Creative experience in fashion-related communication
A curious mindset that brings a cultural and technical advantage
An esthetic talent and highly skilled craftsmanship
An impressive portfolio that proves all of the above
We'd be impressed if you are
Skilled in motion, video editing, and grading
Experienced in AI generation of imagery and video
Not just a lurking boomer when on Tiktok
You'll get to
Be part of building a young brand that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis
Work closely with an ambitious team of a copywriter, a photographer, an art director, a designer, a creative director, and a production manager as well as with production companies, freelance creatives, and talents
Thrive in a social and driven people culture
Benefit from hybrid work from our office at Medborgarplatsen, and from home.
Relax with a sizeable vacation offering
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands
Save up with a monthly pension plan
Get used to Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities
About Sellpy
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live a circular life. We believe there is huge financial, social, and environmental value in prolonging the life of things and clothes. We are proud to be the leading service for second hand items, and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups in Sweden. The list of countries we are available in grows by the day. Since launching, we have given new life to more than 20 million pre-owned items, saving more than 150.000 tons of CO2.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2023 and digital meetings work just as fine.
