Art Director
Sellhelp AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-11
Sellpy is looking someone who's conceptually strong and exceptional at craft - a creative who knows how to turn sharp ideas into visuals that make people stop, act and care.
We offer an agency-like way of working with an ever-present purpose. Every concept, every frame on set, every piece of design you craft contributes to winning people over to the circular way of consuming. Enough to make your grandma and your future grandchildren equally proud.
You are a humble person with a portfolio that speaks for itself. The passion and eye for detail are evident in your work. You're structured, collaborative, and pleasant to team up with. You thrive in fast-paced campaign work, love shaping productions together with others, and want to be part of something that pushes boundaries in a direction that matters.
In short, you will
Create concepts for advertising campaigns and content productions
Package ideas into presentations that convince and inspire
Art direct during photography and film shoots
Design for campaigns across digital, print, motion, and social
Contribute to the ongoing direction and development of the brand
You need
3+ years of experience in agency, freelance, or start-up
A track record of concepting, design, and art direction in campaign work
Creative experience in fashion-related communication
A curious mindset that brings cultural and technical awareness
Aesthetic talent and highly skilled craftsmanship
An impressive portfolio that proves all of the above
We'd be impressed if you are
Experienced with generative AI tools for imagery and content
Skilled in motion, video editing, and grading
Seasoned in creating campaigns tailored for TikTok
You'll get to
Be part of a young brand that's driving change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you'll get direction, energy, and the chance to work on meaningful challenges on a daily basis
Work closely with a creative director, a copywriter, another art director, a designer, a motion designer, a project manager, and a junior designer
Relax with 30 days of paid vacation
Use staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands
Thrive in a social and driven people culture
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We hope that you are based in the Stockholm area for you to attend campaign shoots and similar events.
Hybrid work
We work in a flexible hybrid setup, spending at least half of our time together in the office to keep ideas flowing and the team spirit strong
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Send in your application and a link to your portfolio and let's take it from there.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Sellhelp AB (org.nr 556996-1260)
Götgatan 74 (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM
Sellpy
9504083