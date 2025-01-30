Area Service Manager
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Ready to join?
We are looking for you that have experience as a service manager, service engineer, technician, or as a mechanic and has a passion to empower others in reaching high customer satisfaction.
Do you want to be an important player supporting our Importers, Customers and OEM 's to be number one in uptime and support our customer success? Don't wait, come in with your application, recruitment has started and will continue continuously going forward.
You will be part of Importer Service Market team. A team of 12 people supporting our 55 importers (Middle East, Africa, CIS, EU East, South Asia and South America) in all service and after market related areas. You will apart from directly supporting our importers on service and repair related topics be working in close collaboration with colleagues within central functions such as Field Service Support, Action Service, Quality, Product Development, representing and driving the activities for the Importer Markets.
This is how you could make an impact
You will be responsible for the technical service support towards technicians at 10-15 importers. Supporting them on how to best resolve customer reported issues. When needed you will reach for support inside the Volvo Penta organization for investigations and finding solutions. The reporting of quality issues to internal VP functions to avoid future breakdowns is crucial for the job.
The essence of the job is however to build a relationship with the organizations in your dedicated markets. Know the customers, importer & technician competence, operational proficiency in the different dedicated markets to drive service support & workshop development. The personal relationship with peers is essential to be successful.
Who are you, do we have a match?
We anticipate that you will find pleasure in working across various cultures and arenas, French and/or Arabic would be beneficial for the role, English is a given.
You probably recognize yourself in the following background and characteristics; technical education, technician work experience, workshop manager, knowledge of engines, drives, EVC-systems and transmission engineering, workshop development experience. A good communicator both written and speaking with pride in sharing your knowledge.
Great weight will be put on personal mindset! The right person for the job is essential! If you are passionate about teaching and technology, enjoy multicultural experiences, then I truly believe we are offering the best job out there.
Interested? Please let us know.
For further information, please contact:
Jon Adamson
Director Service Market Importer Business
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Volvo Penta, a world-leading supplier of engines and complete drive systems for marine and industrial applications, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who works with passion, trust each other and embraces change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Ersättning
