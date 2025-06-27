Area Manager
2025-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Boden
Area Manager
As Area Manager, you will report directly to the Project Director, and you will assume responsibility to execute the area scope from execution to hand over to operation. Your main responsibilities include to deliver the project safely, on time and budget by driving key contracts and coordinating resources across the internal team as well as with our partners. You will report status and escalations of the project directly into the management team and other stakeholders (such as Board) as necessary.In addition to delivering the Boden project, you will develop Stegra's ability to execute projects in a way that competes on a global scale. You will be seen as an expert in project delivery within your area and will develop your cross-functional team accordingly. You work in a matrix structure in close cooperation with Site Execution, Project Control and Engineering to optimize delivery.
The role is based in Boden, Sweden, with regular travel to various project, contractor, and fabrication sites as required.
Responsibilities
Lead the area project team (internally and with external partners) in setting priorities and delivery targets necessary to achieve the company's goals for the project
Setup and implement client's governance structure for your specific area across disciplines (e.g. procurement, engineering, construction, commissioning), ensuring it is functioning as required for driving communication, decisions, and control
Working across various teams in the client side to ensure projects are resourced efficiently, setting project priorities, clarifying roles & responsibilities, and tracking committed deliverables
Develop the cross functional team to be a world class project delivery team.
Own and deliver against scope, schedule, and budget.
Control scope source of truth and clearly communicate this to the team, keeping
them on critical task. Ultimate line of ownership for change management.
Focus team on critical path to ensure delivery of key milestones. Clearly track and
communicate against schedule priorities.
Manage cost against target budget, driving all stakeholders for continuous improvement and focus on minimum technical solutions, by optimizing and challenging everything.
Qualifications
Minimum 15 years industry experience, of which at least 10 years with hands-on project leadership experience in demanding industrial environment (e.g. Steel, Oil & gas, semiconductor, automotive, battery manufacturing)
Engineering degree (B.Sc. / M.Sc. or similar) or similar is required
Fluency in English
Track record as project manager driving complex projects, covering both planning/designing phase as well as execution phase
Experience working on an owner's team is a plus
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-14
E-post: ana.bernardi@stegra.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-14
