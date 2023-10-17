Area Leader - Skövde
2023-10-17
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Manufacturing Engineering - let's introduce ourselves
At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a global production team that makes sure that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with colleagues in other business units, we develop and implement flexible and efficient production systems with people in focus. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Manufacturing Engineering is the place to be.
We offer you an exciting opportunity in an international and growing company with a great culture and plenty of development opportunities. You will have the opportunity and responsibility to actively contribute to the growth of our business through people. Come join us!
Central Manufacturing Engineering at Volvo Car Group prepares and implements quality assured flexible and effective production systems in the plants globally. At Manufacturing Engineering, you are part of a group working close to all our elements within the chain of developing- construction- manufacturing and containing process.
What you'll do
Within Manufacturing Engineering, we are now looking for an Area Leader. In this role you will have overall responsibility for the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of projects for a specific area over time. You will fulfil the targets and planning for the projects and take complete ownership of the area, including resources in the area team . As Area Leader, you are responsible for securing all ME PC Industrialization deliveries from the area. You will have close collaboration with other Area Leaders and guide the team members. Area budget and handing over equipment to end user will be in your scope as well.
What you'll bring
This position for you with previous experience from manufacturing engineering and process development. You are target-oriented person with an open-minded attitude. You have high interest for plant process development as well as global and strategic mindset. Thanks to your advanced communication skills you have the ability to create good and trustful relationships. You have a holistic perspective and a good understanding of what compromises to make.
You also have
Bachelor's degree within production or similar
Knowledge about 6 Sigma and Lean Production
Experience in process design and process development (station/line level)
Leadership skill and experience
Advanced English communication skills
Position is currently based in Skövde, within a year base location will be transferred to Floby.
Want to know more?
We invite you to apply in English at your earliest convenience. We do not have a fixed end date for this advertisement as we are continuously looking for this competence. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
We are committed to keeping you informed during the entire process. If you have any inquiries, please reach out to Recruiter, Ayla Kutlay at ayla.kutlay@volvocars.com
