Area Lead Cab Architect
2025-03-06
Here is an opportunity as a Lead Cab architect to be involved and to influence current and future cab architecture and to become part of a fantastic team with great competence and forward spirit.
Cab faces major challenges and opportunities to integrating all new technology that comes in our vehicles as well as adapting to new legal requirements, sustainability and new drivelines. The integration responsibility is complete cab including electrical hardware and wiring divided in different geometry areas and we are looking for one person as area responsible for cab side and door and one person for interior driving and living.
We work as a global team with the different sites around the globe in an Agile context. Working in this international environment is an exciting challenge with a lot of opportunities in a global company.
Task and Responsibilities
The integration work is led by you together with the architect team and is carried out together with a cross-functional team with different stake holders.
You will be responsible and lead feasibility studies in your geometry area and report status and degree of maturity before integration work starts.
During the integration work, you are responsible for planning, deliveries and requirements balancing according to maturity levels and milestones in the area together with the stake holders.
You are also responsible for an annual review of methods, working methods and documentation together with the architect team.
You will also educate and mentor less experienced architects in the team.
Competence and Skills
I'm looking for you who have an MSc degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent knowledge/experience. You have worked several years in the automotive industry and have a solid experience in geometry architect work.
You have a wide experience of early to late phases in project work, experience from truck development is a qualifier.
You should enjoy working in a flexible team. Be able to change focus depending on the situation. Working in networks is a part of our daily work. You should take initiatives and make decisions based on knowledge and facts.
You need to have very good knowledge in CATIA V5 and good knowledge in Creo is a qualifier.
Curious and have some questions? Feel free to send me an email!
Johan Granath, Manager Cab Geometry Architect, johan.granath@volvo.com
