Are You Our Next DevOps Star? - CI/CD Specialist!
2024-06-15
ZeroPoint Technologies is an innovative technology company based in Gothenburg, specializing in developing hardware IP blocks that optimize data management in microchips for data centers and smart devices. Our mission is to enhance performance, reduce energy consumption, and revolutionize the energy efficiency of digitalization. At ZeroPoint Technologies, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and making a positive impact on the world.
Position OverviewWe are seeking a talented DevOps Engineer to join our team and play a pivotal role in our software development and deployment processes. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in DevOps practices and automation, with proven expertise in implementing and optimizing CI/CD pipelines. As a CI/CD Specialist, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to enhance our software delivery pipeline, improve system reliability, and drive efficiency through automation.
ResponsibilitiesDesign, implement, and maintain robust CI/CD pipelines for various software projects.
Collaborate with development teams to integrate CI/CD best practices into the software development lifecycle.
Automate and streamline deployment processes to achieve continuous delivery goals.
Monitor and optimize system performance, reliability, and availability.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure.
Stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies to recommend innovative solutions.
Perform security monitoring, network configuration, and maintenance.
Configure and maintain firewalls.
Qualifications Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer with a focus on CI/CD.
Strong proficiency in scripting languages (e.g., Python, Shell, or Ruby).
Experience with containerization and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Knowledge of infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools like Terraform or Ansible.
Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Employment Details
ZeroPoint Technologies offers a stimulating work environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and teamwork-core values crucial to our success. We are an equal opportunity employer, celebrating diversity and committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. This is a full-time position located at our office in Gothenburg.
About ZeroPoint Technologies ABFounded by Professor Per Stenström and Dr. Angelos Arelakis, ZeroPoint Technologies AB aims to deliver the most efficient real-time memory compression solutions based on cutting-edge research. As a privately held company, we pride ourselves on our groundbreaking product, Ziptilion, the world's only real-time memory compression IP for SoCs.
