Architect with high level 3d experience
Mandaworks AB / Arkitektjobb / Stockholm Visa alla arkitektjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mandaworks AB i Stockholm
About Mandaworks
Mandaworks is a Stockholm-based design studio founded in 2010. We specialize in architecture, landscape architecture, and urban design, with offices in Shanghai and Montreal and a diverse team spanning fourteen nationalities.
Role Description
We are seeking a talented individual with international experience in architecture and urban planning to join our team. Responsibilities include project management, creative design tasks, and client engagement.
Responsibilities
Design Tasks: Contribute innovative design solutions.
Team Collaboration: Work closely with our multidisciplinary team.
Client Engagement: Understand client needs and ensure satisfaction.
Knowledge Sharing: Share expertise with colleagues for continuous learning.
Requirements
Skills:
Proficiency in 3D modeling and visualization.
Knowledge of planning, architecture, and design.
Languages:
Fluency in English and Hindi (spoken and written).
Qualifications
Degree in Architecture, Urban Planning, Landscape Architecture, or related field.
Please submit portfolios showcasing robust design across various scales and complexities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-09
E-post: work@mandaworks.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mandaworks AB
(org.nr 556802-3922)
Åsögatan 121 5TR (visa karta
)
116 24 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8627448