Applied AI & Data Scientist
2025-08-04
Role Overview
We are seeking an Applied AI & Data Scientist to join our growing team. You will work across the full lifecycle of AI and data projects - from data analysis and modeling to implementation and evaluation - delivering solutions that create tangible business value. This role is perfect for someone who enjoys combining technical skills with problem-solving and thrives in a collaborative environment.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and apply AI- and data-driven solutions for both client and internal projects.
Perform advanced data analysis, build predictive models, and deploy AI applications.
Collaborate cross-functionally with technology, product, and operations teams.
Ensure solutions are impactful, scalable, and aligned with business goals.
Stay up-to-date with the latest developments in AI, data science, and related technologies.
What We're Looking For
Strong background in AI, machine learning, and data science methodologies.
Proficiency in Python, relevant data science libraries, and cloud platforms.
Experience with end-to-end project delivery, from concept to deployment.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work independently.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
