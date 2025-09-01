Application Support Warehouse Management System
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2025-09-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Application Support Warehouse Management System
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About The Job
You will be sitting within DC Lund organization, which is responsible for source, store, assemble and supply spare parts for gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers
We distribute to our Sales Companies, Channels, End Customers and Distribution Centers. We process more than 75000 order lines per year and are constantly working to improve our services. We work closely with the BU's, main suppliers, product center and sales companies to make sure we deliver according to expectations.
Your Responsibilities
* Support the warehouse team in developing the best way to work operationally utilizing optimal functionality of our logistics IT systems (WMS, ERP, TMS etc.), problem analysis and to drive continuously improvements together with our central team.
* Responsible for the descriptions of the processes and procedures and assistance in introducing these procedures.
* Be the "owner" of the configuration between d365 and ASTRO as well as the TMS.
* Key user in WMS (ASTRO) to supporting warehouse team in daily operations, informing and educating the team to manage more
* Responsible for leading IS projects on a local level in case of a new implementation, with the support of our corporate and other local or global project team members.
* Support the warehouse team and assist in UATs
* Training of DC Lund team in IT systems
* Key user and member of the key user community
What you know
* Warehouse experience >5 years
* IT and/or logistics related studies or adequate experience in an IT-related logistics environment.
* Experience in autonomous administration and set-up of IT applications.
* Knowledge of and/or affinity with logistics processes and applications, automation information systems.
* Experience as an Application Support and any WMS / TMS implementation is a pro.
* Experience of working in ASTRO and d365 is a pro.
* Experience of working with BI-tools is a pro.
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish (verbal and written).
* Excellent communication skills in English (verbal and written).
Who You Are
* Driven by working closely together with the team, with the aim of understanding the business in full to be able to drive and develop the way to work with IT-systems and operations in the most efficient way.
* A proactive problem-solver with a customer-centric mindset
* Comfortable working in a cross cultural, collaborative global environment
* Able to translate complex technical concepts into clear, compelling solutions
* Driven by curiosity and continuous development.
* Enjoy building relationships and making a positive impact.
* Pragmatic and proactive delivering good customer experience.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success, driving towards Positive Impact for our Planet.
For more information, please contact
Unit Manager Warehouse DC Lund,
Talent Acquisition Partner, Divya Sharma at Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "53e97bfbe2d78f20". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval AB Jobbnummer
9485193