Application Support & Incident Management Specialist - Gothenburg

Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-03-17


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Borås eller i hela Sverige

We are currently looking for an Application Support / Problem Coordinator for an assignment with one of our clients.
The role involves supporting two teams within a tracking and planning domain. One team focuses on backend development, including developers and technical leadership roles, while the other is primarily frontend-oriented, consisting of developers, testers, and product-related roles. In addition to support responsibilities, the role includes acting as a Problem Coordinator, with a focus on proactively improving support processes and reducing incidents.
Key Responsibilities

Proactively manage support and problem-related activities to minimize downtime and production incidents

Monitor systems, logs, and performance metrics

Handle incident management and ensure proper follow-up and communication with stakeholders

Analyze system data and graphs to identify trends and potential issues

Manage alerts and act on critical system alarms

Escalate major incidents and keep relevant stakeholders informed

Participate in daily operational meetings focused on production status

Identify root causes of issues and collaborate with relevant teams to resolve them

Work proactively to prevent recurring incidents, especially in connection with new deployments

Competence Profile

A collaborative team player with a curious and solution-oriented mindset

Strong communication skills and ability to work with multiple stakeholders

Proactive, responsible, and driven with a sense of ownership

Experience in troubleshooting and incident handling

Ability to independently manage support cases across different channels

Willingness to continuously learn and improve knowledge of systems and tools

Experience in training or supporting other teams is considered a plus

Qualifications

Relevant academic degree in Computer Science or similar field

Several years of experience in Application Support

Knowledge of server and cloud-based environments

Experience with monitoring and logging tools (e.g., Grafana, Kibana, Log tools)

Basic database knowledge (ability to query and validate data)

Experience with Java (version 17+) is a plus

Fluent in English (written and spoken)

Valid work permit in Sweden or EU citizenship

Based in or near Gothenburg

Start Date & Application
Start Date: 2026-03-31
End Date: 2026-10-31
Application Deadline: 2026-03-23
Location: Gothenburg
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7400281-1897363".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB (org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
Drottninggatan (visa karta)
411 10  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing

Jobbnummer
9802147

Prenumerera på jobb från Sway Sourcing Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB: