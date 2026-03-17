Application Support & Incident Management Specialist - Gothenburg
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-17
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We are currently looking for an Application Support / Problem Coordinator for an assignment with one of our clients.
The role involves supporting two teams within a tracking and planning domain. One team focuses on backend development, including developers and technical leadership roles, while the other is primarily frontend-oriented, consisting of developers, testers, and product-related roles. In addition to support responsibilities, the role includes acting as a Problem Coordinator, with a focus on proactively improving support processes and reducing incidents.
Key Responsibilities
Proactively manage support and problem-related activities to minimize downtime and production incidents
Monitor systems, logs, and performance metrics
Handle incident management and ensure proper follow-up and communication with stakeholders
Analyze system data and graphs to identify trends and potential issues
Manage alerts and act on critical system alarms
Escalate major incidents and keep relevant stakeholders informed
Participate in daily operational meetings focused on production status
Identify root causes of issues and collaborate with relevant teams to resolve them
Work proactively to prevent recurring incidents, especially in connection with new deployments
Competence Profile
A collaborative team player with a curious and solution-oriented mindset
Strong communication skills and ability to work with multiple stakeholders
Proactive, responsible, and driven with a sense of ownership
Experience in troubleshooting and incident handling
Ability to independently manage support cases across different channels
Willingness to continuously learn and improve knowledge of systems and tools
Experience in training or supporting other teams is considered a plus
Qualifications
Relevant academic degree in Computer Science or similar field
Several years of experience in Application Support
Knowledge of server and cloud-based environments
Experience with monitoring and logging tools (e.g., Grafana, Kibana, Log tools)
Basic database knowledge (ability to query and validate data)
Experience with Java (version 17+) is a plus
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Valid work permit in Sweden or EU citizenship
Based in or near Gothenburg
Start Date & Application
Start Date: 2026-03-31
End Date: 2026-10-31
Application Deadline: 2026-03-23
Location: Gothenburg
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7400281-1897363". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://www.swaysourcing.com
Drottninggatan (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Jobbnummer
9802147