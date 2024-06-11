Application Specialist GMS
2024-06-11
Do you have a passion for IT? Do you want to be part of creating a sustainable future? For us, every employee is an important piece of the puzzle in creating a sustainable tomorrow. Read more about us at www.stenametall.com
With a career at Stena Metall, you can put your potential and passion to good use and be part of a better future. A more sustainable tomorrow that is filled with new possibilities and exciting opportunities. Your career at Stena Metall Group IT starts here!
Our offer
Working for Stena Metall offers a stimulating and challenging working environment in a dynamic and expanding organization. With us, you will have the opportunity to work with modern tools and technologies together with competent and dedicated colleagues. We can also offer a wide range of benefits such as:
• Wellness Grant
• Pension fund
• Fast paced and entrepreneurial environment
• Purposeful- creating circular solution
• Collective labor agreement
Best things working at Stena Metall Group IT?
"The dynamics, we are constantly renewing ourselves and thus learning new things."
"The colleagues are absolutely wonderful."
"Great opportunities to develop and contribute with your own ideas."
Your new future?
We are looking for an application specialist who will work with Stena Metal's Group Management system. The system is built in CaneaOne and its modules for Process, Document and Case Workflow.
In the role of application specialist, you are an important part of the maintenance team responsible for the system's lifecycle management, support, maintenance & development.
One of the main responsibilities of this role is to best match the business's requirements with the system's functionality and its configuration options.
The tasks as an application specialist does also include defining test plans and test cases for system testing and UAT, analyzing and solving incidents, ensuring system documentation and, when needed, train and support super users and system administrators.
It starts with you!
As a person, you are structured, self-motivated and used to combine your technical skills with operational understanding and create value for the business. You have experience of working in close collaboration with the business and can translate the business's requirements into possible solutions. You have a good ability to collaborate and enjoy working in teams.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have the following skills and experience:
• Academic education, with a focus on IT, Quality Assurance / Health, Safety & Environment Management or equivalent work experience
• At least a couple of years of work experience, preferably from working with configurable systems
• Experience of working with management, implementation or development of process-oriented management systems for larger companies
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
We see it as meritorious if you have:
• Experience of having worked with one or more of the modules in CaneaOne
• Experience with management systems certified according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and/or ISO 45001
Hope we have caught your attention. Join our ride today and help us, by using your potential, to make a difference and form a sustainable tomorrow!
We look forward to your application as soon as possible, selection will be running continuously.
