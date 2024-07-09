Application Specialist
2024-07-09
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Do you have clinical experience and would like to contribute to something truly worthwhile? Join RaySearch and use your skills to help clinics improve treatments with innovative medical technology software!
About the role
RaySearch is the manufacturer of advanced Oncology and Radiotherapy software for medical professionals.
RaySearch is looking for a new Application Specialist to reinforce our global Service team. The position is full-time and permanent, based at our Stockholm HQ or from your home office in one of the countries listed below. The product of focus is our oncology information system, RayCare.
Eligible countries: Norway, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium or The Netherlands.
As an Application Specialist you have the opportunity to use your clinical knowledge in a whole new environment. You will join a diverse and dedicated group of specialists with different skillsets and a broad clinical experience. You will be part of the global Service organization responsible for installation, support and education of our existing customers but also the promotion of our products to prospects.
Your main tasks will be to:
• Support existing customers with their questions on our products
• Plan, perform and document product trainings for customers and distributors
• Demonstrate RaySearch products at trade shows and other venues for prospective customers
• Reply to tenders and describe product functionalities
• Collaborate with our development department through exploratory testing of new product versions
• Provide RayCare centered consulting services to customers and prospects
You will be required to occasionally travel, primarily within Europe and to a lesser extent worldwide.
Your profile
We believe that our new Application Specialist possesses a strong sense of service and customer support, along with a strong motivation to work in a dynamic environment. You are sociable and positive, with excellent interpersonal and communication skills, and enjoy presenting and teaching to both large and small groups.
Furthermore, you can adapt quickly to new contexts and appreciate diverse environments and tasks. You thrive on new challenges and solving complex problems, both independently and collaboratively with your team members. You are proactive and take initiative in your work, with the ability to prioritize effectively and adapt to sudden changes.
Experience & skills
• Required
• Clinical experience in radiation therapy, usage of an OIS and/or experience from similar role within medical device industry is required
• Professionally qualified Clinical RTT, Dosimetrist or related oncology healthcare background is preferable but a medical, scientific or technology degree (BSc or MSc) with the right clinical experience may be sufficient
• Proficient in spoken and written English; proficiency in additional languages is advantageous
• IT literacy (hardware, network, OS)
• Meriting
• Medical device industry experience, clinical experience of RaySearch products and/or working with an OIS
• Teaching or public communication experience
• Coding skills
• Knowledge of the HL7 standard would be a very significant plus
Working at RaySearch
We believe in investing in our people. RaySearch offers excellent staff benefits and career development opportunities in a flexible and stimulating environment. We prioritize knowledge-sharing, creativity, and collaboration, working with some of the most talented people in the industry. We encourage a healthy work-life balance and foster a strong social culture with regular events and activities.
Application
