Application Specialist
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Strömstad
, Olofström
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to join the POS/Fulfilment & Delivery team in the OSS Digital department as our new Application Specialist? The team is responsible for the development of digital products related to tills, ordering, replenishment etc. onboard the Stena Line vessels. We are delivering innovative commercial experiences through one of Stena Line's biggest revenue streams, in the core business application Dynamics 365 Business Central/LS Central.
As Application Specialist you are part of an agile cross-functional scrum team which is responsible for developing and delivering the Microsoft Business Central/LS Central application, according to its roadmap and prioritized product backlog. Together with your team consisting of application specialists, developers and architects you plan, design, develop, test and maintain the BC/LS application in accordance with established processes. You are also encouraged to analyze Stena Line's business processes and recommend ways to improve these for maximum business value.
Some of your key responsibilities:
- Configure, enhance and maintain the Dynamics 365 Business Central and LS Retail application
- Maintain the dialogue with Product Owner and business and recommend ways to improve for maximum business value
- Analyze and resolve technical and application problems
- Support developers in troubleshooting and debugging the BC/LS application
- Occasionally, travel with vessels to deploy, train and support onboard teams regarding releases and enhancements
- Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the functionality and maintenance of the NAV/LS application
- Support new initiatives within the Onboard experience organization
What you will experience
We offer you a job opportunity in a kind, open-minded and motivated team that links system expertise and technology to the customer experience. Our customers are application users as well as customers visiting our onboard shops and restaurants
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remotely will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face. We believe you are welcoming; you are positive and have passion for sharing your knowledge to others. With your personality you contribute to the team spirit and a nice working environment.
You are caring; you are engaged, know how to collaborate to achieve a common goal and you enjoy cross functional teamwork. Taking ownership and responsibility for your team and its product you actively contribute to our success.
We also believe you are reliable; you are driven by delivering value to the business and to create results. You have an innovative mindset, are willing to challenge status quo, and you adapt quickly to new conditions.
Qualifications:
- Previous operational experience in the retail/hospitality industry
- Proficiency in English, written and spoken
Meritorious:
- Experience in setting up or implementing ERP/POS systems or modules
- Experience in Dynamics 365 Business Central or other ERP systems
- Experience in LS Retail software or similar POS systems is definitely a plus
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Transformation department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than 15th of October 2023. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to contact People and Technology Manager Hannes Pinkenburg, hannes.pinkenburg@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Frida Berntsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, frida.berntsson@stenaline.com
.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 5,900 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favorite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
8135427