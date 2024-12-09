Application Manager Product Configurator
2024-12-09
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
Regional Center Manager Sweden
Your role and responsibilities
As an Application Manager you ensure the product configuration process works reliably, serves its users, and remains fit for purpose for supported business processes to deliver value to the organization. You are accountable for application security and compliance, in line with external and internal regulations. The Application Manager gather requirements from stakeholders and perform application configuration, High-level programing to implement agreed functionality or to coordinate external resources if needed. This is a new position to fuel our growth by leveraging our successful history with new business opportunities.
ABB Measurement and Analytics division is among the world leading manufacturers and suppliers of smart instrumentation and analyzers. With thousands of experts around the world and high-performance digital technology, ABB's team is dedicated to making measurement easy for its industrial and energy customers to let them operate more efficiently and profitably.
• In this role you are responsible for application analysis, creating technical specifications, application configuration, run time support and maintenance.
• You ensures alignment of application with business strategy and needs.
• Responsible for performance management, adoption, and continuous improvement of the application.
• Performs and ensures business impact analysis to identify the business criticality of the application and ensure relevant service continuity.
• Effective planning, scheduling, budgeting, and delivering applications within time and resource constraints.
• Lastly, you ensure adherence to corporate IS policies and procedures, internal regulations, and ensures effective control implementation and periodic reviews as needed.
Qualifications for the role
Knowledge and experience of working in Agile formats, such as SCRUM or Kanban.
Experience in high level coding in configurator tools such as Camos or equivalent is a merit.
Experience in programming version control and code management.
Database knowledge, SQL or similar solution is a merit.
Experience in Application management or similar responsibility are a merit.
A Master's degree in a relevant engineering field, or similar experience
Fluency in English is a must, knowledge of Swedish is beneficial.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Peter Ragberger, +46 705 36 03 85, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
