Application Engineer Optics & Photonics
Edr & Medeso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-27
EDRMedeso, an Elite Channel Partner of Ansys, is the leading provider of simulation technologies and services in the Nordics and UK. Our mission is to enable our customers to innovate with the help of engineering simulations, so they can develop better products faster.
We are hiring an Application Engineer in the field of optics and photonics. The position involves providing technical presales support, technical assistance, training, and consultancy services for customers in the optics and photonics area.
Mandatory Requirements:
Education: PhD or bachelor's degree in Optical Engineering or Photonics
Technical skills:
Strong knowledge of optical theory and optical design
Experience with optical design and simulation software (Ansys Zemax, Speos, Lumerical or other)
Experience in optical design manufacturing
Industry experience in 1 of the following: Consumer electronics (cameras, displays), Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality optics, Illumination design or optical systems design
Programming skills, particularly in Python (data handling, visualisation, script automation)
Customer facing & communication:
Ability to explain technical concepts to non-experts
Experience or comfort in supporting pre-sales and post-sales activities
Good presentation and documentation skills
Teaching experience to students
Organizational & Project Support Skills:
Capable of managing multiple customer projects and support cases
Ability to understand customer technical needs and translate them into technical solutions
Ability to lead technical discussions during sales cycles
Ability to report on project progress and mitigate risks
Language skills:
Fluent English
To apply, please submit your CV and a brief cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to: application@edrmedeso.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07
E-post: application@edrmedeso.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Edr & Medeso AB
(org.nr 556871-6749), https://edrmedeso.com/
