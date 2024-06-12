Application Engineer
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The positionAs an Application Engineer at Cambio, you will feel part of something bigger, and your contribution will bring direct benefits and value to both healthcare professionals and yourself as a patient. Our products demand high standards of availability, performance, and patient safety.
You will be part of our competent Application Management team, which acts as the link between our customers - Sweden's regions and county councils - and our development department. Initially, your role will involve being part of the team responsible for third-line technical support, which includes troubleshooting Java applications, SQL databases, networks, and other infrastructure.
As an Application Engineer, you will work with technical solutions used in large installations with thousands of concurrent users, where scalability and performance are paramount.
In the team, we work both independently and together. We value a good team spirit and a work environment where our colleagues thrive.Working in the support line involves daily customer contact, primarily in writing via a ticketing system, but sometimes also via phone or video meetings.
We offer a workplace characterized by a lack of prestige, knowledge sharing, and a desire for constant improvement. You will have the opportunity to create, influence, and improve work methods, develop, and build customer relationships while working with the latest technology.
Flexible working hours are applied, and travel to our customers may occur.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.About youWe are looking for someone with relevant education or work experience in the same field. Perhaps you have studied computer engineering or information systems.
Requirements
A strong interest in technology and a willingness to learn new things
Experience (from studies or work) in software development and/or system administration
Basic knowledge of at least one programming language
Basic understanding of relational databases
Great communication skills in English and Swedish
It's a bonus if you
Microsoft SQL Server
System administration in a Linux environment
System administration in a Windows environment
Java development
Experience with container-based solutions
Place of employment: Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
8744724