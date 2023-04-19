Application Developer to Nordea
2023-04-19
Would you like to be part of a diverse, expert capability within software development? Nordea is now looking for an IT Developer to join the team. This is an opportunity to be part of one of the most exciting areas within Nordea on its journey to be a leading customer-centric digital bank. In this position, you will be able to learn, build experience and celebrate your achievements by adding value to Nordeas customers and stakeholders. Apply today as we are working with an ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
This is a long-term assignment where you will be part of the Software Development capability within Group Functions Technology. In the Software Development unit, they add value by providing the required capabilities and expertise in the backend application development for many solutions in the bank based on different technologies. As an IT Developer, you'll play a valuable role in working closely with execution leads, product owners, architects & analysts to refine and work on the epics in the Regulatory Technology, Financial Anti-Crime, Credit Management value stream. Working with international teams in an inspiring working environment, you'll have lots of opportunities to expand your skills and advance your career.
You are offered
• To be a part of the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks
• Work with international teams in an inspiring work environment that provides opportunities to expand your skills and develop your career
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Developing risk models in big data using Pyhtons skills.
• Working in SQL and writing structured queries.
• Communicate with product owners, solutions architects and analysts to refine epics, user stories and business requirements into technical design and working code.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Education within a quantitative/numerical area. For example data science, maths, physics, or quant finance.
• Working experience using Python in application development.
• Working experience in data/SQL, writing structured queries.
• Experience of using Git or similar version controlling tool
• Very good knowledge of English in both speech and writing as it is used in daily work.
• For this position, you will be requested to do a Python and SQL test to show your skills.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working with model development implemented to run.
• Experience working in agile teams.
• Experience working within the finance field.
• Previous experience working in risk models before.
As a person you are
• Problem solver
• Team player
• Self-driven
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Central Stockholm, possibility to work remote 3-4 days a week after a while.
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work. For this position, you will be requested to do a background check on your criminal records.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Nordeais a leading Nordic universal bank. They have helped customers realize their dreams and aspirations - and have done so for 200 years. Ersättning
