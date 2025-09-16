Application Developer / Full Stack Consultant
2025-09-16
Assignment: Full-Stack System Developer - Digital Twin Initiative
A global financial organization is building a new international structure to improve scalability and efficiency. To support this transformation, a Digital Twin is being developed-a digital environment that mirrors the company's real-world operations, products, and processes. The first phase focuses on mapping business models and product flows.
Role Overview
As a Full-Stack System Developer, you will design and build applications that enable users to manage data and approval processes, integrate databases, and create reporting capabilities. Your work will ensure that information is accurate, accessible, and easy to maintain across the organization.
Key Responsibilities
Develop one or more applications that meet evolving business needs.
Create a system where users can view, enter, edit, and manage approval flows for different items.
Design and implement databases with relational structures, including integrations with external systems.
Build solutions that support dashboards and reporting tools such as Power BI.
Follow internal development standards using platforms such as AWS or Microsoft Power Platform.
Manage coding and database development in line with established IT practices.
Ensure smooth data migration and ingestion across systems.
Learn and apply the ARIS process-modelling tool to document organizational structures and workflows.
Candidate Profile
Outgoing and proactive, with excellent stakeholder management skills.
Comfortable working in large, complex organizations and capable of delivering incremental results quickly.
Broad full-stack expertise across front end, back end, database design, and data management.
Strong skills in UI development and relational database management.
Previous experience in international environments is a significant advantage.
Additional Details
Location: Hybrid role based in the Stockholm/Södertälje area, typically 1-3 days per week onsite (with the possibility of 3-5 days when required).
Education: Master's degree or equivalent professional experience.
Languages: English at full professional level (required); Swedish is a plus.
Familiarity with financial services operations and structures is considered a merit.
This is an excellent opportunity for a full-stack developer to contribute to a cutting-edge digital transformation project with global impact.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559322-0733)
151 33 SÖDERTÄLJE Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9511559