Application Database Specialist
2025-04-13
Assignment Overview: Application Database Specialist
We are currently seeking an experienced Application Database Specialist to join a team of technical experts within the database domain. This role plays a critical part in ensuring robust, scalable, and high-performing database services across both cloud (primarily AWS) and on-prem environments. You will actively contribute to system reliability, optimization, development collaboration, and architectural decision-making.
Role Responsibilities
Take ownership of day-to-day operations and long-term performance planning for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Oracle databases across both cloud-based (AWS) and on-premise infrastructure.
Provide performance tuning, capacity forecasting, and platform consolidation to ensure efficient database environments.
Support application development teams by contributing to SQL programming, query optimization, and runtime issue resolution.
Participate in cross-functional dialogues to understand project requirements and provide guidance on scalable, maintainable database solutions.
Collaborate closely with domain architects to design innovative technical solutions that meet performance and compliance standards.
Play an active role in implementing best practices for CI/CD pipelines, with a strong focus on automation and cloud-native deployment.
Manage on-call responsibilities as part of a support rotation, ensuring rapid response and incident resolution.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of database-related processes, tools, and monitoring frameworks.
Candidate Profile
We are looking for a driven, analytical, and communicative individual who thrives in dynamic environments and demonstrates strong ownership. The ideal candidate is self-motivated, quality-focused, and eager to drive change through data and technology.
Core Requirements
At least 3 years of hands-on experience managing PostgreSQL in production environments (required).
Proven experience working with MongoDB and Oracle databases in enterprise-grade systems.
Strong knowledge of AWS, including experience deploying and managing databases in cloud infrastructure.
Experience working with CI/CD tools and pipelines in an AWS DevOps environment.
Comfortable with at least one programming language, such as Python or TypeScript, especially for scripting and automation.
Solid skills in SQL development, including writing complex queries and understanding relational database structures.
Familiarity with NoSQL concepts and experience in hybrid environments.
Knowledge of additional monitoring tools beyond AWS CloudWatch is considered a plus.
Previous exposure to on-call support responsibilities.
Technical Environment
Databases: PostgreSQL (primary), MongoDB, Oracle
Cloud: AWS (mandatory), with experience in CI/CD toolchains
Programming: Python, TypeScript
Development & Deployment: CI/CD, SQL, Web Services
Monitoring: CloudWatch (and other tools beneficial)
This is a role for someone who enjoys technical depth, thrives on problem-solving, and wants to work close to both architecture and development. If you are passionate about database technologies and cloud-native design, this opportunity will allow you to grow your impact in a collaborative and modern tech environment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
