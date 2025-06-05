Android Test Engineer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-06-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Södertälje
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client, a leader in automotive innovation! Be part of a team focused on test and validation in the end product (truck). If you are a SW developer that moved to SW testing/QC, this is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for two consultants to support our client's Android (Infotainment) development team. You will focus on testing and validating software in the end product (truck). You will work closely with the end product. So if you are an android/SW developer that want to move towards testing and validation - this is the role for you!
Join our client and contribute to cutting-edge Android infotainment systems in the automotive industry!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Android (Infotainment) development
• Test/validate/verify in the end product (truck)
• Read syntax and create test cases
• Install/mount ECUs
• Test in the real environment
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good knowledge of Jenkins and Jira.
• Basic knowledge of Kotlin - Development and CI/CD Flow
• Basic understanding of the process of adding software to an ECU, Flashing
• Good practical testing skills to break and fix the system
• Good understanding of Test Case creation
• Experience with practical installation/mounting of ECUs and testing in the real environment
• Experience with ECU Software Installation, test Case Preparation, System troubleshooting and repair, ECU Installation and Testing, Flashing.
It is meritorious if you have
• Basic knowledge of C++
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Energetic
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15112845". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9375252