Android SW architect
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-20
We are looking for an Android SW Architect for our client in the automotive industry. The Android based apps and service are market-leading and client is using state of the art technologies in daily work collaborating with other large co-operations such as Google.
Job description:
• Drive and deliver road maps, strategies and technical investigations to clarify and set the path going forward
• Work strategically and in cooperation with big businesses like Google
• Be the true cross functional interface for cross systems and the front for matters that needs to be systemized over other departments, suppliers, in-house development and technologies
• Secure that technical solutions are cross functionally secured
• Secure that the solutions are developed in line with applicable technology strategies according to stipulated processes, methods and tools
• Participate and contribute in retrospect and sprint review meetings, etc.
Experience needed:
• Experience within Android development, Android design principles and its SDK.
• Experience with the Android Open Source Project and how to turn it into a viable product
• Experience from working in distributed automotive electrical systems
• Experience from IT development is an asset
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
Meriting
Autosar
Agile methods such as SCRUM, KANBAN, SAFe framework etc.
Additional info:
