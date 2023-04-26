Android Framework Developer
2023-04-26
If you are an Embedded Software Developer with experience in the Android framework in areas like Infotainment, Multimedia, and Connectivity, we are the perfect match!
What we offer you:
Every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today at ALTEN. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
Your role as Android Framework Developer:
You will develop the future Infotainment & Connectivity Platform for our customer. Your main focus will be to deliver software that is able to function well within the given requirements. This includes flexible, maintainable, and extendable solutions to support the development. You will also handle the quality assurance by doing code reviews, introducing standards and engage in discussions about how to implement new and innovative ideas.
Who we are looking for:
To fit in our team, we believe you are positive and outgoing, eager to learn, keen on delivering results, and creating a positive footprint wherever you go. You are a team player with good communication skills and have the ability to create and maintain good relationships with colleagues and clients. You are passionate and have a genuine interest in technology and want to contribute and be a part of ALTEN's success story. We see that you have:
Key qualifications:
5+ years of relevant working experience in Embedded Systems and Android frameworks
Android application development in Java/Kotlin
Experience in Embedded Software Development in C++ and Embedded Linux
Experience in writing automated unit or integration tests as part of design and implementation
Experience in working with GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins tools
Meritorious:
Experience in Android framework development
Understanding of the AOSP (Android Open Source Projects) framework architecture
Experience from the Android Automotive platform
We handle the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to contact us today!
About ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
