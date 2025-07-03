Android Engineer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
As a Software Engineer - Android in the CX & Sales organization you will be in the center of the action where both design and product meets business. You will work closely with designers, product managers, and fellow engineers to develop high-quality Android applications that deliver outstanding user experiences.
You should have a strong technical background, a passion for developing generic and customizable UI components, android mobile application development. Drive to deliver bug-free developer and user experiences as per the business requirement, without compromising on the industry best coding practices.
We are looking for highly skilled and experienced developer for the role of Mid-Level Android Software Engineer to join our mobile development team at H&M. As an Android Developer, you will be be expected to contribute to all stages of app development, from concept to deployment and maintenance.
You will:
Contribute to the design and development of Android app features from concept through implementation.
Collaborate with product managers, designers, and backend engineers to understand feature requirements and translate them into scalable technical solutions.
Build and maintain reusable UI components and libraries using Jetpack Compose, ensuring code quality and modularity.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient Kotlin code following best practices and architectural guidelines (e.g., MVVM, Clean Architecture).
Ensure app stability and responsiveness by writing unit and UI tests, debugging, and performance tuning.
Participate in peer code reviews, contributing to knowledge sharing and quality improvements across the team.
Troubleshoot and resolve bugs and production issues, collaborating with QA and backend teams to identify root causes.
Participating in design discussions.
Stay current with Android development trends and suggest improvements to tools, libraries, and development workflows.
Take part in Agile ceremonies like sprint planning, retrospectives, and daily stand-ups, and help estimate effort for tasks.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with..
3+ years of professional experience in Android development.
Proficiency in Kotlin.
Solid understanding of Android SDK, Material Design, and Jetpack components.
Hands-on experience with Jetpack Compose.
Experience working with RESTful APIs, third-party libraries, and JSON.
Familiarity with Android architectural patterns (e.g., MVVM, Clean Architecture).
Experience with version control systems, especially Git.
Knowledge of dependency injection frameworks (e.g., Hilt, Dagger).
Understanding of mobile app performance, memory management, and debugging tools.
Familiarity with testing frameworks (e.g., JUnit, Espresso, Mockito).
Good communication and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work in an agile development environment.
Implemented accessible solutions.
Good to Have:
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines for Android.
Exposure to mobile analytics tools (e.g., Firebase, Mixpanel).
Published apps in the Google Play Store.
Experience working in a cross-platform environment or with teams using iOS.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H & M Group Jobbnummer
9416316