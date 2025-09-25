Android Developer, Retail App, Solna/Hybrid
2025-09-25
We are building the essential Retail solutions used at thousands of servicepoints across the Nordics. By providing our network partners with the most intuitive and reliable tools on the market, we play an integral role in PostNord's growth. Through user-centric mobile applications and serverless architecture, we enable millions of customer interactions every year. Our team proudly takes the lead on developing creative and scalable solutions to re-shape the user experience at our physical locations. We are now looking for an Android developer to join us on this journey! You are an Android developer with a passion for teamwork. While striving for optimisation and simplification, you tackle complex business requirements with technical practises and problem-solving skills. By leading with humility and curiosity, you also empower your fellow team members in their own technical development. You are used to the challenges that modern computing platforms bring such as asynchronous programming and are comfortable with the reactive programming paradigm.
- BSc degree in Engineering and minimum 3 years of work experience in Mobile development
- Significant experience programming for the Android platform, using Java and/or Kotlin
- Some experience in Jetpack Compose
We offer you
We offer a variety of work and a lot of freedom and empowerment in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities and freedom to develop creative solutions and you will be able to switch responsibilities within the team as you see fit for your and the teams' qualities and experiences. You will be hired by PostNord Sweden which is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. Watch the video about our office.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless of whether we lead ourselves or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at postnord.com
What are you waiting for? Send in your application! Due to the summer holiday period, responses and follow-ups may take a bit longer than usual. We will be back after the vacation in August and look forward to reconnecting with you then. If you have any questions, feel free to contact manager malin.rydman@postnord.com
.We look forward to hearing from you!
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics. Ersättning
