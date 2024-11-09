Android Developer Opportunity at a Global Tech Company
2024-11-09
Do you want to be part of creating an unbeatable experience for millions of users worldwide? We're looking for an Android developer who wants to help ur client to deliver a platform that makes music and audio experiences better and more accessible than ever before. Join their global team working to expand and improve the integration of their platform with some of the biggest tech companies in the market.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We're looking for a passionate developer to join our Partner Growth team and help us extend the reach of our platform to millions of users around the world. In this role, you'll be at the forefront of driving innovation by working closely with some of the largest and most influential tech companies globally. You'll be building and enhancing features that bring our audio platform to new surfaces, making it seamlessly integrated with the apps, devices, and ecosystems that people already use every day.
As part of our dynamic and highly skilled team, you'll have the opportunity to work on high-impact projects that shape the future of the user experience across various platforms. Whether it's helping partners like fitness apps, navigation services, or gaming tools integrate our platform, your work will directly contribute to bringing our service to where our users are, making their daily experiences richer and more engaging.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement new features in the Partner Growth product area.
• Participate in code reviews, providing and receiving constructive feedback to improve overall code quality.
• Implement new features in our partner SDKs, such as exposing new functionality or adding UI features in our Partner Player SDK.
• Support partners' development teams using our APIs and SDKs to build scalable and robust integrations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 4+ years of experience in a role as an Android developer
• Proficiency in writing readable, maintainable, and performant object-oriented Kotlin code.
• A strong focus on quality, with a commitment to shipping high-quality, reliable code.
• Experience in releasing at least one app or having a relevant project that you can discuss with us.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working with external APIs and SDKs.
• Familiarity with integrating audio or media services into third-party platforms.
• Knowledge of best practices for building scalable and maintainable software.
You are a proactive and collaborative team player who thrives in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment. You take pride in writing clean, maintainable code and are passionate about improving user experiences. You are open to feedback and always looking for ways to improve both your work and the overall quality of the product.
Our recruitment process
