Android Developer
2025-12-14
We are looking for an Android Developer for our team. You will be working in the heart of world-leading Android development with a team with open culture and with lots of opportunities to grow and learn. The Android based apps and service are market-leading and you will be using state of the art technologies in your daily work collaborating with other large co-operations.
Job description:
• You will work with Android development in Java, C++ and Kotlin to develop new features in all our apps for entertainment, multimedia, driver coaching apps as well as fleet management apps.
• You will be part of the biggest digital transformation in the automotive industry
• You will work with SW practices such as Scrum hybrid XP
• You will be a part of an open-minded, easy-to-talk-to Android team
Experience required:
• You are a senior Android software developer, used to working under demanding conditions and to create a successful working climate in these situations.
• Minimum 5 years of experience from Android SW development and good understanding of commonly used Android design patterns
Skills Required:
• Bachelor's or Master's in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electronics or equivalent
• Knowledge in working with tools such as Git, Jenkins, Jira, Artifactory as well as Android Testing Frameworks such as Espresso and UI Automator.
• As a person you are social, trustful and committed
• You need to be driven and have a true "can do" attitude together with a strong quality focus to deliver on time.
• You have excellent prioritization skills and the ability to eliminate roadblocks
• A strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
Additional info:
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-13
