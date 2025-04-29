Android Developer
Opera Sweden AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-04-29
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Opera Sweden AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
We are looking for a skilled Android Developer to join our collaborative and dynamic team. In this role, you will work with Kotlin, Java, and Git, contributing to the development of our Opera Browser for Android. You will play a vital role in building and maintaining high-quality features, optimizing performance, and ensuring a seamless user experience. If you're passionate about mobile development and eager to work in an agile environment, we'd love to hear from you!
Role & Responsibilities:
Design and develop new features and enhancements for Opera's Android browser.
Implement and maintain scalable, reusable, and reliable solutions using Kotlin and Java.
Identify and fix bugs, ensuring application stability and performance.
Collaborate closely with designers, QA engineers, and product managers to bring features to life.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to improving our development practices.
Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.
Job Requirements:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Computer Science or equivalent experience.
Proven experience in building Android apps from scratch.
Strong Android development skills, with proficiency in Kotlin and Java.
Familiarity with Linux and Git.
Strong communication skills and ability to work in a team.
Fluency in spoken and written English.
An Ideal Candidate's Profile:
Experience with C++.
Web technologies knowledge (HTML, CSS, JavaScript).
Experience in contributing to big consumer Android apps.
Exposure to cross-functional development and agile methodologies.
What's on Offer:
Flat organizational structure with short decision-making processes that boost your creativity and drive
A team of experienced and supportive individuals that fosters a friendly work atmosphere
Professional skill development
A diverse and inclusive workplace
Smart working technology
Interested?
We are actively reviewing applications, so apply now! We are looking forward to hearing from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Opera Sweden AB
(org.nr 556556-8770), https://www.opera.com
Repslagaregatan 21 (visa karta
)
582 22 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Opera Software Jobbnummer
9310693