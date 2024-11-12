Android Developer
2024-11-12
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
In the Android developer role, you will craft, test, and modify advanced Android applications using JavaScript, XML, Android SDK, and other applicable tools. You must keep your code concise and flexible enough to apply to varying user scenarios. Success in this role will be demonstrated by developing useful applications and enhancing existing applications to increase active users and in-app sales.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and develop advanced applications for the Android platform
Unit-testing code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability
Bug fixing and improving application performance
Help maintain native mobile apps
Perform test runs and iterative development processes
Utilize Android software development kit (SDK) for effective app integration
Participate in the full software development cycle
Troubleshoot bugs and documents errors
Education & Experience:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Software Development, or related field
Minimum 2 years of extensive and hands-on Java and Android development experience
Excellent programming skills and proficient in JavaScript, C++, and XML
Experience with Android development tools such as Android Studio, APIs, Material Design, Android SDK
Experience working with remote data via REST and JSON
Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
Excellent communication skills
Strong analytical, organizational, and problem-solving skills
Preferred Skills:
Technical proficiency in Android fundamentals and testing
Command on UI/UX design
Improved knowledge of API integration
High value of Security maintenance
Attention to detail and Problem-solving skills
Strong verbal and written communication
Time management skills
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
Be inspired to grow within the role, experience the freedom to be yourself and the ability to watch your ideas come to life. We encourage transparent communication.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xpertec Solutions AB
(org.nr 556924-1382) Jobbnummer
9008079